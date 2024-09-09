Aaron Donald’s Wife Shared Funny Video of His First NFL Sunday in Retirement
Sunday's Los Angeles Rams–Detroit Lions matchup marked the first time in 11 years that Rams defensive tackle Aaron Donald wasn't on the roster.
The 10-time Pro Bowler retired after the 2023 season. Since Donald is now 33, many fans wondered if it was too early for Donald to retire, especially since he was still at the height of his game.
Donald's wife, Erica, gave the fans an answer on Sunday during the Rams' game.
"Aaron, the people are still asking if you're coming back," Erica said while laughing, panning to a sleeping Donald on the couch. "Alright guys, I hope that answers your question, 'cause he is not."
Donald seems to be really enjoying retirement.
Donald didn't even flinch in the video, let alone answer his wife's question. Regardless, it sounds like Donald has no intentions of returning to the NFL in the future.