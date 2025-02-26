Aaron Glenn Acknowledges Some Jets Players Upset With Aaron Rodgers Decision
The New York Jets will have a new starting quarterback in 2025, as they recapitulate a story familiar to their long-suffering fans.
However, this year's turnover has rankled some players, too.
On Tuesday in Indianapolis, Jets coach Aaron Glenn addressed head-on the fact that not all of New York's roster was on board with jettisoning future Hall of Fame quarterback Aaron Rodgers.
"Listen, I understand the reaction of the players, but I'll say this: Every decision that me and (general manager Darren Mougey) make is to win and to win now," Glenn said via Rich Cimini of ESPN.
Defensive lineman Quinnen Williams made his displeasure known in the public arena, posting "another rebuild year for me I guess" on social media; Glenn told reporters he discussed the post with Williams.
"Listen, this is not going to be the last decision I make that's going to upset some people, and that's OK. But as men, we talk about it. We make sure we keep it in-house, and that's what we're going to continue to do," Glenn said.
The Jets went 5-12 in 2024, their fifth consecutive season with double-digit losses.