Aaron Rodgers Reportedly Wants to Join Rams, Team Up With Davante Adams
With the news that the New York Jets would be moving on from Aaron Rodgers this offseason, attention has shifted to where the longtime quarterback would suit up. There are not many teams who offer Rodgers's ideal combination of competitive talent and desire to employ him; most teams with a quality roster already have someone in place under center.
However, it's a long offseason and the quarterback game of musical chairs has yet to begin. Rodgers reportedly already has his eye on one team that may end up in need of a quarterback, based on recent rumors— the Los Angeles Rams, who have trade rumors circulating around starter Matthew Stafford.
Pat Leonard of the New York Daily News reported on Tuesday that Rodgers would "prefer" to play for the Rams. And if he did, he would like to bring Davante Adams along with him.
"But for now a Stafford trade remains possible, which means the door is still open to another intriguing quarterback relocation: Aaron Rodgers to the Rams," wrote Leonard. "Sources tell the Daily News that Rodgers, 41, prefers to play for the Rams and that the outgoing Jets QB would bring Davante Adams with him once the Jets wide receiver becomes a free agent."
As things stand, Rodgers and Adams are both still members of the Jets, and Stafford remains with the Rams. Rodgers is expected to be released outright, likely as a post-June 1 cut, butAdams's future is murkier. And that's before getting to Stafford, whose agent has been speaking to other teams to gauge his value but has yet to push for a formal trade request.
If Stafford were to get shipped out, though, Rodgers does make some degree of sense as a replacement. The Rams don't have a proven option in the building ready to step in should Stafford depart. If Rodgers can return to his usual standard of play in the pocket with a full season post-Achilles tear under his belt, he wouldn't be much of a step down from Stafford at all. Adams tagging along would serve as gravy with the team looking to trade Cooper Kupp. Assuming Los Angeles is interested in signing up for the Aaron Rodgers show, that is.
The possibilities are endless this time of year. Soon, though, the wheels of the offseason will begin to turn. Then the NFL world will find out what happens with both Rodgers and the Rams.