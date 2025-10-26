Aaron Glenn Was So Fired Up in the Locker Room After First Win As Jets Coach
At last, the Jets have their first win under coach Aaron Glenn. Previously the only winless team in the NFL, New York finally picked up a victory on Sunday, defeating the Bengals 39–38 on the road at Paycor Stadium. It was a major sigh of relief for the team, and Glenn is certainly hoping they can keep the good times rolling.
For now, they'll soak in the win. In the locker room after the game, Glenn delivered a fiery speech to his players, and he was beyond fired up to finally see the team's losing streak come to an end.
"Our f— brand! 254 rushing yards! Man, I love this group. And man, from here on out. Grit. F–– grit. Because I told you during the offseason, man. We have to create an advantage, we f–– did. But you showed all the grit in the world to win this game," Glenn bellowed to applause from the team. "Now, let's have a good flight home, have a great week. I love this group, man."
Glenn and the Jets have been the recipients of some harsh criticism throughout the first half of the season. There were certainly times when it felt as if they may become the first team to go 0–17. After owner Woody Johnson publicly ripped quarterback Justin Fields, it certainly seemed as if things could be on the verge of spiraling out of control. But, as Glenn said postgame, New York displayed its grit on the road in Cincinnati, and the team was finally rewarded with its first taste of victory.