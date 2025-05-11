Aaron Glenn Gave Glowing Review of New Jets QB Justin Fields
After the New York Jets' new regime decided to part ways with quarterback Aaron Rodgers this offseason, they signed Justin Fields on a two-year, $40 million deal.
Though Fields' was signed to become the Jets' next starting quarterback, or at least a bridge quarterback, he has yet to establish himself as a true franchise player. Fields was drafted by the Chicago Bears in 2021, and spent three inconsistent seasons with the team before he was traded to the Pittsburgh Steelers. Fields dealt with injuries during his time in Chicago but did notable strides toward the end of his final season with the Bears, who ultimately chose to trade Fields and later draft Caleb Williams.
With the Steelers, Fields went 4–2 as a starter to begin the 2024 season before Russell Wilson took over once he was back from a calf injury. Fields has much to prove with the Jets, but his new coach Aaron Glenn has plenty of confidence in him.
On Saturday, Glenn gave a glowing review of his new quarterback, thoroughly detailing both Fields's character and work ethic.
"There's a quiet confidence about that man that's unshakable," Glenn told the media. "Even though he's not the most vocal person, he's active with his body language, he's active with his 1-on-1 conversations. If he has to stand in front of the guys & say something, he will. He will. He's not one of those guys that's gonna talk just to talk, cause sometimes if you do that players around you can get deadhead, but he says things when it needs to be said. He's a really good athlete, he works his butt off in the weight room. He's a guy that's doing everything he can to improve, and whatever advantage he can get from coaching, strength and conditioning, being on the field, he's gonna take that advantage and he's gonna run with it, so I'm very happy where he's at."
The Jets have not only spoken confidently about Fields, but also shown their confidence in Fields being "the guy" this season. They did not take a quarterback in the draft this year or sign another veteran quarterback during free agency. The Jets still have backup Tyrod Taylor on the roster, but there is no one to truly threaten Fields for the starting job.