Justin Fields Shared Surprising Reason Why He Signed With Jets
The New York Jets signed quarterback Justin Fields in free agency, which means they'll enter Week 1 of the 2025 season starting their fourth signal-caller since 2020. The high quarterback (and personnel) turnover along with the organization's decades-long woes don't bode too well for Fields, who arrives in New York after a handful of starts with the Pittsburgh Steelers last year.
Fields recently opened up on his decision to join the Jets, his third NFL team since being drafted by the Chicago Bears in 2021. The Ohio State product spent three seasons trying to prove himself as a reliable starter in Chicago, and during that span he frequently faced off against then-Lions defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn in the NFC North.
It may come as a surprise when Fields revealed the biggest reason he came to New York was to be coached by someone who spent years watching him play on the opposing sideline.
"I think, No. 1, Coach Glenn," Fields said when asked why he signed with the Jets. "I've played against him early in my career. I know how passionate he is about the game, the way he coaches, the way his players play. So I think that was the biggest thing for me."
After being selected with the No. 11 pick, Fields went 10-28 with the Bears throwing 40 touchdowns against 30 interceptions while completing 60% of his passes. His relatively short NFL career thus far could be described as a series of unfortunate snubs, having been replaced by Caleb Williams in Chicago and Russell Wilson in Pittsburgh.
Fields will get the fresh start many believe he deserves this upcoming season as he looks to develop into a potential franchise starter in New York. For now, the 26-year-old seems happy enough to get to work with a coach he's long respected, putting their former divisional rivalries aside.
"Our relationship playing against each other means a lot because Detroit, of course, they've had a lot of success the past couple of years," continued Fields. "So for [Glenn] to want me here is definitely an honor, and I'm going to put it all on the line for him and do all I can to help this team be successful."