Aaron Glenn Got So Sassy With Reporters When Discussing Jets Injuries
The Jets are expected to be without star wide receiver Garrett Wilson for three to four weeks after he suffered a knee sprain during Sunday’s win against the Browns. At least, that’s what ESPN’s Rich Cimini reported on Monday.
Coach Aaron Glenn, however, wouldn’t confirm as much. When reporters asked him about Wilson’s injury, Glenn got a bit sassy and told them to ask Cimini for the intel.
“I’m going to pass on talking about injuries, since Rich, who’s not here, has all the answers. So, you guys can get all the injuries from Rich,” said Glenn.
He was then asked if Wilson was a candidate to be placed on IR, to which he retorted, “Ask Rich.”
When a reporter pushed back and told Glenn that the group wanted to hear the update from him, Glenn said, “You guys have been hearing it from me, but now since we’re just reporting stuff that I haven’t said, maybe you should just ask him.”
He then walked off the podium.
Clearly, Glenn wasn’t thrilled about Wilson’s injury timeline being leaked. As a result of Cimini’s reporting, Glenn was totally unwilling to offer further information regarding the team’s injuries throughout Tuesday’s media availability.