Aaron Glenn Had Hilarious Response to Question About Aaron Rodgers at NFL Draft
The New York Jets decided to move on from quarterback Aaron Rodgers this offseason after he spent two seasons with the team. Though Rodgers knew this was the possibility as a new general manager and head coach in Darren Mougey and Aaron Glenn were taking over the team, he didn't feel respected by how the Jets went about telling him their plans to go forward without him.
"I figured that when I flew across country on my dime there would be a conversation," Rodgers said on the Pat McAfee Show last week. "The confusing thing to me, and the strange thing, is I went out there, I meet with [head coach Aaron Glenn], we start talking … he runs out of the room. I’m like, that’s kind of strange. Then he comes back with the GM and I’m like all right. So we sit down in the office and I think we’re going to have this long conversation. I've flown across the country. And 20 seconds in, [Glenn] goes ...., 'You sure you wanna play football?' And I said, 'Yeah, I'm interested,' and he said, 'We’re going in a different direction at quarterback.'”
"And I was shocked. Not shocked because I didn't think that was a possiblity," Rodgers continued. "But shocked because I just flew across the country. You could've told me this on the phone."
On Thursday, Jets head coach Aaron Glenn was asked if he had a response to Rodgers's comments about their meeting after selecting offensive tackle Armand Membou with the No. 7 pick in the draft. Though Mougey recently turned down the opportunity to reply to focus on the draft, Glenn had no trouble responding to the question.
Glenn retorted, "Absolutely. Membou's a really good player and I am so excited that he's a Jet."
Rodgers might have felt disrespected by how the Jets' handled his departure, but like Glenn did in the meeting, he has made it clear the team is moving forward from the star quarterback.