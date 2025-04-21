Jets GM Refuses to Address Aaron Rodgers's Complaints About Final Meeting
The New York Jets aim to enter a new era starting on Thursday with the NFL draft. But the past is lingering.
Former starting quarterback Aaron Rodgers last week called out the new brain trust of GM Darren Mougey and head coach Aaron Glenn for how they handled his exit from the team. Rodgers criticized the pair for flying him out to the team facilities in New Jersey just to briefly inform him they'd be releasing him.
The Jets have not commented publicly on the situation since Rodgers shared his side of the story on the Pat McAfee Show on Thursday. Monday, Mougey met with media to discuss the Jets' draft plans and refused to address the comments the QB made.
"I understand the question," Mougey said when asked if he disputed Rodgers's characterization of the meeting. "I addressed that at the combine. But today I just want to talk about the draft and Jets players."
When asked if he had any regrets about the meeting, Mougey repeated his stance.
"I understand the question, but I'm just going to talk about the draft and current Jets players," Mougey reiterated.
This is likely the stance the Jets as a whole will adopt regarding Rodgers going forward. He's no longer a member of the team. They have decided to move on. And that's that.
Rodgers remains a free agent, while the Jets have the No. 7 pick in the first round of the draft.