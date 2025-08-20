Aaron Glenn Had Simple Rebuttal to Any Concerns Over Jets Passing Attack
Justin Fields will become the latest quarterback to take over the Jets' passing attack this season. After three seasons with the Bears and one with the Steelers, Fields signed with New York this offseason.
Fields has shown the potential that made him a first-round pick at points during his career, but he has yet to establish himself as a true franchise quarterback and largely remains unproven. He is not the outlier for this offense. Outside of receiver Garrett Wilson, the team's passing game lacks true stars, and throughout camp and the preseason, the team has not pushed the ball deep often.
Even so, Jets coach Aaron Glenn is not worried. When asked Tuesday if there is concern about the team's ability to throw the ball down the field, Glenn rebutted, "Who says it's a passing league? ... The team that won the Super Bowl, what were they in passing? 29th. What were they in running? [2nd]."
Glenn went on to say he is "very confident" with the team's ability to get the ball down the field. Though worries have emerged because of a lack of downfield attempts and Fields going just 1-5 in limited action during their second preseason game, Glenn was not swayed.
"You have so many people that want to talk about a small amount of plays ... Then everything is fallen down because we throw six passes. Then he's Johnny Unitas when we throw four passes," Glenn said. "It bothers me, and I laugh at it quite a bit, but the thing is I understand it. That's the noise that happens on the outside that our guys can't listen to. We go out here and we practice our a— off everyday to be who we want to be, and that's where my confidence lies."
Glenn is confident in the team's passing game, but he will also look to balance the pass with the run game. The Jets have a trio of backs they like, and simply do not feel pressed to force the ball down the field.
"We’re fine with taking 8-yard completions every play, if I’m being honest with you,” Fields said Tuesday. "Of course you want explosives, but like I said Saturday, we’re not going to force the ball down the field. If they want to get depth on the second level, we're fine with taking the 8-, 10-yard completion and taking time off the clock and just driving down the field and having 10-, 15-play drives."