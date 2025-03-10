Jets Sign Free Agent QB Justin Fields to Two-Year Deal
The New York Jets are signing veteran quarterback Justin Fields to a two-year, $40 million deal that includes $30 million guaranteed, according to a report from ESPN's Adam Schefter.
Fields split time with Russell Wilson under center for the Pittsburgh Steelers last season, and will now have an opportunity to win the starting quarterback job in New York as the Jets move on from former league MVP Aaron Rodgers.
Fields played in 10 games for the Steelers last season, completing 65.8% of his passes for 1,106 yards and five touchdowns to one interception. He also rushed for 289 yards and five scores.
Fields has made 44 starts over his four-year career with the Chicago Bears and the Steelers, and will once again have a great chance to start on his third team in five seasons, as he attempts to solidify himself with one franchise moving forward.