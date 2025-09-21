SI

Todd Bowles Hilariously Shares Exact NSFW Thoughts During Jets' Blocked Kick for TD

Todd Bowles and the Bucs are 3-0 after a close win over the Jets
Todd Bowles and his Buccaneers held onto a 29-27 win over the Jets Sunday to remain undefeated despite giving up 21 fourth-quarter points to New York.

The Jets were able to miraculously take the lead with just two minutes left thanks to a blocked field goal that defensive end Will McDonald returned for a touchdown. Tampa Bay was able to survive after a solid drive led by Baker Mayfield where he completed a 28-yard pass to rookie Emeka Egbuka and then another chunk play to Sterling Shepard for 20 yards. The drive set up Chase McLaughlin for a 36-yard field goal to give the Bucs their third win of the season in the same amount of tries.

Luckily for the Bucs, the blocked field goal returned for a touchdown ends up all for nothing. For Bowles, though, it definitely didn't feel like that in the moment. The Bucs' coach was asked about how he felt when he saw the Jets block McLaughlin's kick and take it all the way to the house and gain the lead. He provided a hilarious, NSFW response.

"Excuse my language, but you got to f------- be s------- me," Bowles said postgame of McDonald's score. "And after that, you see how much time is on the clock when you calm down and try to win the game."

The Jets' blocked kick was just one of a number we saw during the early window of this week's NFL Sunday. The Browns upset the Packers on a last-second field goal after they blocked an attempt from Green Bay with less than 30 seconds in the game. The Eagles blocked a field goal by the Rams as time expired to secure the win, which Jordan Davis returned for a touchdown anyway.

For Bowles and the Bucs, the blocked kick didn't come back to bite and they were able to laugh about it after the game.

