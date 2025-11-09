Aaron Glenn Makes Jets Starting QB Decision for Week 10 Matchup With Browns
Jets coach Aaron Glenn waited to announce New York’s starting quarterback until just ahead of their Week 10 home game against the Browns. Although he created some suspense once more, the Jets are sticking with Justin Fields as their starter, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter.
New York (1-7) is coming off their bye week after getting their first win of the season in a 39-38 thriller on the road over the Bengals where the Jets scored 23 fourth-quarter points thanks to two rushing scores and a touchdown pass from running back Breece Hall. Fields started against Cincinnati, throwing for 244 yards and a touchdown.
Fields was benched for Tyrod Taylor in their previous game against the Panthers. Taylor could have became the Jets’ starter in Cincinnati, but he ended up missing the contest with a knee injury, while Fields went on to put together his best performance of the season.
On the year, he has thrown for 1,089 yards and five touchdowns to zero interceptions, plus 288 yards and three scores on the ground. Although he’s yet to throw an interception, he’s struggled to get the Jets’ offense going, which led to the move to Taylor in their game against the Panthers. Taylor started in place of Fields against the Bucs in Week 3 as he recovered from a concussion suffered against the Bills in Week 2.
The Jets will play their first game since dealing star defenders Sauce Gardner and Quinnen Williams ahead of the Nov. 4 trade deadline as Glenn officially decides to stick with Fields as his starting QB.