Aaron Glenn Explains Why Bright Spot of Jets Offense Is Unsustainable
On the strength of a power running game led by halfback Breece Hall and quarterback Justin Fields, the Jets methodically marched down the field for a 14-play, 72-yard drive that consumed the first 8:04 of game time and resulted in a touchdown for New York.
But as impressive as the opening scene was for the Jets offense, the rest of the movie was not nearly as good. New York would go on to punt four more times before it scored its next touchdown two quarters later in an eventual 27-14 defeat to the Patriots on Thursday night.
And one of the bright spots of New York's offense, Fields‘s legs, may not be a featured aspect for long, judging by the words of coach Aaron Glenn in the postgame.
"Yeah, well the thing is, we don't want to make a habit of our quarterback continuing to run because we can put him in harm's way..." Glenn said after the game. "And Justin ran the ball quite a bit. The thing is, we can’t put Justin in a situation where he’s a running back, and I think we all know that, because we’re putting him in harm’s way."
How did Justin Fields fare on Thursday night?
Fields completed 15 of 26 passes for 116 passing yards, one touchdown and no interceptions while adding 67 yards and a rushing touchdown. There were some positive signs from Fields—both with his arm and legs—on each of the Jets‘s two touchdown drives, though the fifth-year pro was also off-target on a couple of throws and was unable to recover a fumble after a bad snap on a drive in the fourth quarter, significantly stalling hopes of a Jets comeback. It was another uneven performance overall for both Fields and the Jets offense, which was held under 20 points for the fourth time this season.
"Not good enough," Fields said of his performance. "We lost the game so not good enough. Everytime we lose, my performance isn't good enough."
But Fields also got no help from his pass-catchers at times, as the Jets offense was riddled by drops throughout the night.
"Listen there are some good things," Glenn said of Fields. "I thought he put some balls out there. And we got to have some guys that make some plays for him too. Obviously, I know for a fact that he's going to say there are things he could have done better. Again, we do have to watch the tape. But I thought there was some good things he did out there."
After winning two games in a row, the Jets fell to 2-8 following the loss to the Patriots.