Aaron Glenn Tore Into Jets in Locker Room After Mistake-Filled Loss
After a night in which the Jets committed 13 penalties and turned the ball over three times in a sloppy loss to the Dolphins, one could hardly have expected coach Aaron Glenn to take the team out for ice cream after the game.
Instead, Glenn took the Jets to the verbal woodshed.
According to multiple reporters, including Rich Cimini of ESPN, Glenn lambasted the Jets in a locker room tirade that could be heard through the walls of the press conference room.
So, what was Glenn's message?
"I don't remember exactly what the message was word-for-word, but like just saying that we're 0-4 and it's not okay at all," cornerback Sauce Gardner said after the game. "We gotta take a hard look at ourselves."
After the Dolphins kicked a field goal on the club's opening drive, the Jets responded with a methodical, 12-play, 82-yard drive that was inches away from leading to seven points when running back Braelon Allen fumbled the ball moments before crossing the plane. It was the first Jets turnover of the night and a costly one that led to a touchdown drive for Miami.
"Teams shoot themselves in the foot, then we come back and shoot ourselves in the head," running back Breece Hall bluntly said.
From that point on, the Jets simply couldn't get out of their own way offensively or defensively, turning the ball over two more times, one on the opening kickoff return of the second half, and costing themselves 101 yards in penalties.
"Very disappointing, very disappointing," Glenn said. "There is no way you can win any game with 13 penalties and three turnovers. It just can't happen."
And despite tearing into his players, Glenn made it clear that he's "not losing hope", even as he becomes just the third Jets coach to start a tenure with four straight losses.
"You know what? We've got to figure that out," Glenn said when asked why the penalties keep occurring despite it being a point of emphasis. "We gotta figure it out. And that's the part that I'm saying is disappointing. Because remember, we go through certain times where we do a hell of a job, especially with pre-snap penalties. And then we just revert back.
"And listen, I know you can't fix things in a couple of weeks or things like that. But we have to be better than that. And I know we can be better than that."
The Jets will take on the Cowboys in Week 5.