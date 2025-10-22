Aaron Glenn Says Woody Johnson Has 'Right to His Opinion' on Justin Fields
Jets coach Aaron Glenn has responded to team owner Woody Johnson, who appeared to publicly shade struggling quarterback Justin Fields in comments made Tuesday.
Speaking on Wednesday, Glenn said that, as an owner, it is Johnson's right to express what he is feeling, and that his remarks are pretty much in keeping with how everyone feels right now.
"He's an owner and he has a right to his opinion," Glenn said, asked how he felt about Johnson seeming to single somebody out. "And when you look at that, it's really something that's been said across the board from everybody, including Justin.
"Man, we have to improve, and we understand that. We've gone two games without scoring a touchdown, and we have to make sure we get better in that aspect. So we're all on the same page. It might be said different, it might be said with different tones, but we've all been on the same page when it comes to that. When it comes to our running back play, when it comes to our quarterback play, when it comes to our defensive play. So nothing's different about what we've done. We've just said it in a different tone, in a different way."
While talking to reporters ahead of the NFL owners' meeting this week, Johnson was pretty candid and blunt about Fields's struggles under center.
"It looks like [Glenn] is turning around parts of [the team]," Johnson said. "It’s hard when you have a quarterback with a rating that we got. He has the ability but something is just, it's not jiving. But you look at any head coach with a quarterback like that you're going to see similar results across the league. You have to play consistently at that position and that's what we're going to try to do."
He added: "If we could just complete a pass, it would look good."
Of course, he's not wrong; the Jets have looked terrible. But it's not the best sign when an owner or team leader is publicly critiquing the leader of the offense.
That said, Glenn seemed none too pressed about the whole thing. In fact, he made it sound like Johnson wasn't saying anything the team hadn't already thought themselves.
On that note, Glenn revealed that he has made a decision about which quarterback—Fields or backup Tyrod Taylor—will be starting this weekend, but he will not announce it until later.