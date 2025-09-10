SI

Media Hears Aaron Glenn's Message About Costly Fumbles Loud and Clear

Stephen Douglas

Aaron Glenn sent a message on Wednesday morning.
Aaron Glenn sent a message on Wednesday morning. / Kevin R. Wexler-NorthJersey.com / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
In this story:

The New York Jets have cut wide receiver Xavier Gipson following a costly fumble in the team's season opening loss to the Steelers. Aaron Glenn sent a message to his team with the move.

The Associated Press and New York Post noted that the Jets were cutting Gipson after his "costly fumble," while SNY noted it was a "costly Week 1 fumble." ESPN's tease for the story on their homepage indicated that the move was made because of a costly fumble.

ESPN headlines
Just cutting Gipson after costly fumble. / ESPN.co

Many media members got Glenn's message loud and clear as they explained Gipson had a costly fumble on Sunday with ESPN's Adam Schefter adding that it had "cost him his job."

Jets beat writer Brian Costello added that "Gipson had a costly fumble on Sunday and now the team is moving on."

Not everyone was focused on the costly fumble aspect. ESPN's Rich Cimini described how Glenn wanted to send a message while NFL.com called the fumble "critical."

It will be interesting to see what happens the next time a Jets player fumbles this season. The only thing we know for sure is that Gipson's fumble was costly and Glenn wanted to send a message about how costly it was.

If Jets players follow the news that message will be received.

More NFL on Sports Illustrated

feed

Published
Stephen Douglas
STEPHEN DOUGLAS

Stephen Douglas is a senior writer on the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated. He has worked in media since 2008 and now casts a wide net with coverage across all sports. Douglas spent more than a decade with The Big Lead and previously wrote for Uproxx and The Sporting News. He has three children, two degrees and one now unverified Twitter account.

Home/NFL