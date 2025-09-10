Media Hears Aaron Glenn's Message About Costly Fumbles Loud and Clear
The New York Jets have cut wide receiver Xavier Gipson following a costly fumble in the team's season opening loss to the Steelers. Aaron Glenn sent a message to his team with the move.
The Associated Press and New York Post noted that the Jets were cutting Gipson after his "costly fumble," while SNY noted it was a "costly Week 1 fumble." ESPN's tease for the story on their homepage indicated that the move was made because of a costly fumble.
Many media members got Glenn's message loud and clear as they explained Gipson had a costly fumble on Sunday with ESPN's Adam Schefter adding that it had "cost him his job."
Jets beat writer Brian Costello added that "Gipson had a costly fumble on Sunday and now the team is moving on."
Not everyone was focused on the costly fumble aspect. ESPN's Rich Cimini described how Glenn wanted to send a message while NFL.com called the fumble "critical."
It will be interesting to see what happens the next time a Jets player fumbles this season. The only thing we know for sure is that Gipson's fumble was costly and Glenn wanted to send a message about how costly it was.
If Jets players follow the news that message will be received.