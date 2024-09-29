Aaron Jones Dropped Funny Line to Packers' Defense in Closing Seconds of Vikings' Win
Aaron Jones had himself a joyous return to Lambeau Field on Sunday afternoon, as the Minnesota Vikings held off the Green Bay Packers 31–29.
Jones, who played seven years for the Packers from 2017 to '23, didn't get in the end zone for his first career "Lambeau Leap" celebration in purple and gold as he planned. But he did get to unleash some trash talk to his former teammates in the closing moments of the Vikings' fourth straight win.
"It was kind of funny—as we were taking that last kneel, the Packers' defense was saying, 'Ha, we didn't let you Lambeau Leap here. We didn't let you Lambeau Leap in our house,' Jones told reporters after the game.
"I'm like, 'You guys were worried about me Lambeau Leaping? You guys should be worried about the score.' I came here and got what I wanted."
Jones didn't find paydirt during the game, but he did rush for 93 yards on 22 attempts and caught four passes for 46 yards. He also spent a while on the field after the game greeting Packers employees and eventually jumped into the bleachers for a postgame "Lambeau Leap" on his way to the Vikings' locker room.
Jones also opened up about dealing with the emotions he felt playing back at Lambeau Field.
"I just tried to block them out. It kind of hit me a little when I saw my mom on the sideline. She was the one tearing up. I was like, 'Ah, great mom,'" Jones said with a smile. "But after warmups, I was one of the last ones to run in. The crowd showed me some love there. I could feel it a little bit there."
Jones and the Vikings (4–0) will take their surprising undefeated record to London next week to face the New York Jets (2–2) at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.