Vikings' Aaron Jones Has TD Celebration Planned for First Game Back at Lambeau Field
For the first time in his career, Aaron Jones won't be wearing green and gold at Lambeau Field this weekend.
The 29-year-old running back will make his first appearance in Green Bay as an opponent in the Minnesota Vikings' matchup against the rival Packers at 1 p.m. ET Sunday. And if he scores, Jones has a touchdown celebration in mind—and no, it's not the Randy Moss moon.
"I'm definitely [Lambeau] leaping up there," Jones told reporters Wednesday. "... Hopefully there's a Vikings fan in one of the [sections behind the end zone], so I'll jump up to them. I think that'll be a pretty cool shot."
Jones, a fifth-round pick by Green Bay in 2017, spent seven seasons with the Packers. He registered over 1,000 total yards four times, scored a league-high 19 touchdowns in 2019 and was named a Pro Bowler for the first time in '20. However, after his contract expired in March, the Packers opted to sign Josh Jacobs instead while Jones inked a one-year deal worth $7 million with the Vikings.
"I understand it's a business," Jones said Wednesday. "I made a lot of great relationships there. I have a lot of respect for the people and the relationships that I've made there. It's nothing but love."
Thirty-seven of his 65 career touchdowns were scored at Lambeau Field while rocking the green and gold from 2017 to '23. Jones is hoping to add a 38th career Lambeau Leap to his resume on Sunday afternoon.