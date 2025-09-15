Aaron Jones Injury Update: Vikings RB Likely to Miss Week 3 Matchup vs. Bengals
The Vikings already received unfortunate injury news on Monday when it was announced that quarterback J.J. McCarthy suffered a high-ankle sprain and is now considered week-to-week. He is expected to miss Sunday's contest vs. the Bengals.
On top of McCarthy, Minnesota is also expected to be without star running back Aaron Jones as he is being evaluated for a hamstring injury he suffered in Sunday night's 22-6 loss to the Falcons. Coach Kevin O'Connell shared this news during his Monday press conference.
Jones left Sunday's game early with the hamstring injury. Before exiting the contest, Jones had five carries for 23 yards.
In Jones's expected absence, running back Jordan Mason will step up in his role. Mason had nine carries for 30 yards on Sunday. In last week's game vs. the Bears, Mason showed out by logging 68 yards on 15 carries. Mason will work with backup quarterback Carson Wentz this upcoming weekend.