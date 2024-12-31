Aaron Jones Shares Special Moments With Former Packers Teammates After Vikings Win
Aaron Jones signed a one-year contract with the Minnesota Vikings after spending the first seven years of his NFL career with the Green Bay Packers ahead of the 2024 season.
Jones faced his former team twice this season, with the second time being on Sunday when the Vikings won 27–25. After the game, Jones made sure to have a moment with many of his former teammates, including quarterback Jordan Love and defensive lineman Tedarrell Slaton.
You can tell there's still a lot of love between Jones and his former Packers teammates.
"I've been telling you that you are him," Jones told Love. "See y'all boys again. Love you, my boy. Proud of you."
"I've been watching y'all, I keep up with y'all, bro," Jones told receiver Jayden Reed. "We're going to get together this offseason."
Jones had a funnier interaction with Slaton after the game.
"I ain't gonna lie, I let you off the hook the first quarter, I had to get it right after that," Slaton said.
"I appreciate you for helping me up after you tackled me, too," Jones responded.
Both the 14-2 Vikings and 11-5 Packers will compete in the playoffs starting in a couple weeks. They do not look set to face each other in the wild-card round at least, but it's possible they could square off in the NFC Championship game.