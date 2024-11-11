SI

Aaron Judge Caught a Stray From Greg Olsen During Dropped Ball on Falcons-Saints Broadcast

It will be a while before Judge lives down his Game 5 World Series blunder.

Josh Wilson

A dropped ball from Kamara made for a recall to Judge's dropped ball in the World Series / LEFT: Screengrab (Rate_the_Refs on X); RIGHT: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images
Time heals all wounds, but for Aaron Judge and the New York Yankees, it might be a long healing process to get over the 2024 World Series loss. New York was outmatched from the jump against the Los Angeles Dodgers, but a defensive implosion in Game 5 that Los Angeles capitalized on clinched the title for the Dodgers.

One of the infamous mistakes was an easy fly ball to center that team captain Aaron Judge dropped.

Yankees fans watching the Atlanta Falcons take on the New Orleans Saints today definitely felt their ears perk up when commentator Greg Olsen compared running back Alvin Kamara dropping an easy pass to Judge's blunder:

"That's Aaron Judge dropping the ball in the fifth inning of the World Series. There's really just no explanation," Olsen said of a pass that should have been an easy catch for Kamara.

To add to the reminders, Joe Davis, who was the play-by-play voice for FOX during the World Series, was on the call for this game. All in all, not a fun moment to relive for Yankees fans.

Unlike New York, the Saints would overcome this error, though, beating the Falcons 20–17 to improve to 3–7. The Saints dropped seven straight games after winning their first two, resulting in head coach Dennis Allen getting fired. Week 10's win over Atlanta was Darren Rizzi's first game as interim head coach.

Josh Wilson
JOSH WILSON

Josh Wilson is the news director of the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated. Before joining SI in 2024, he worked for FanSided in a variety of roles, most recently as senior managing editor of the brand’s flagship site. He has also served as a general manager of Sportscasting, the sports arm of a start-up sports media company, where he oversaw the site’s editorial and business strategy. Wilson has a bachelor’s degree in mass communications from SUNY Cortland and a master’s in accountancy from the Gies College of Business at the University of Illinois. He loves a good nonfiction book and enjoys learning and practicing Polish. Wilson lives in Chicago but was raised in upstate New York. He spent most of his life in the Northeast and briefly lived in Poland, where he ate an unhealthy amount of pastries for six months.

