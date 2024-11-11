Aaron Judge Caught a Stray From Greg Olsen During Dropped Ball on Falcons-Saints Broadcast
Time heals all wounds, but for Aaron Judge and the New York Yankees, it might be a long healing process to get over the 2024 World Series loss. New York was outmatched from the jump against the Los Angeles Dodgers, but a defensive implosion in Game 5 that Los Angeles capitalized on clinched the title for the Dodgers.
One of the infamous mistakes was an easy fly ball to center that team captain Aaron Judge dropped.
Yankees fans watching the Atlanta Falcons take on the New Orleans Saints today definitely felt their ears perk up when commentator Greg Olsen compared running back Alvin Kamara dropping an easy pass to Judge's blunder:
"That's Aaron Judge dropping the ball in the fifth inning of the World Series. There's really just no explanation," Olsen said of a pass that should have been an easy catch for Kamara.
To add to the reminders, Joe Davis, who was the play-by-play voice for FOX during the World Series, was on the call for this game. All in all, not a fun moment to relive for Yankees fans.
Unlike New York, the Saints would overcome this error, though, beating the Falcons 20–17 to improve to 3–7. The Saints dropped seven straight games after winning their first two, resulting in head coach Dennis Allen getting fired. Week 10's win over Atlanta was Darren Rizzi's first game as interim head coach.