Aaron Judge Vows Yankees Will See Shohei Ohtani, Dodgers 'Down the Road'
It's hard to argue against the fact that Shohei Ohtani and Aaron Judge are the two faces of MLB. After their teams met in the World Series last year, in which the Dodgers took care of business against the Yankees in a five-game series, it doesn't seem as if there's any animosity between the league's two brightest stars.
Both were the top recipients in MLB's fan voting process, earning automatic spots in the All-Star starting lineups, not that they wouldn't have found their way there without the fan vote. Judge checked in for an appearance on The Pat McAfee Show, which was filming live in Atlanta ahead of Monday night's Home Run Derby at Truist Park.
McAfee jokingly asked Judge whether he and Ohtani had ever gotten into an altercation behind closed doors, to which the star outfielder responded by laughing and praising the Dodgers' two-way superstar. He did say, however, that he's hoping to get revenge for the World Series loss at some point in the future.
"He's a great guy, a great ambassador for this game. We're gonna get him back though. We'll see him down the road," said Judge with a grin.
A rematch of the 2024 World Series is certainly possible this season, though there are plenty of other teams making noise at the midway point. Whether or not it happens this year, based on the way the two teams are constructed, a rematch between Los Angeles and New York feels like it's bound to happen at some point in the coming years.
Judge made clear he has nothing but respect for Ohtani and all he does for the sport, but also didn't hesitate to say that he's hoping for another shot at the Dodgers in a future World Series showdown.