Aaron Rodgers Becomes Fifth QB in NFL History to Reach 500 Passing TDs
Aaron Rodgers is trying to end a disappointing 2024 campaign on a high note.
Rodgers and the 4-12 New York Jets are taking on the Miami Dolphins in Week 18 and the 41-year-old quarterback made some history.
Midway through the second quarter, Rodgers hit Tyler Conklin for a five-yard touchdown pass that was the 500th of the four-time NFL MVP's career.
Rodgers is now the fifth quarterback in NFL history to top 500 touchdown passes. He joins Tom Brady (649), Drew Brees (571), Peyton Manning (539) and Brett Favre (508). If he returns in 2025, Rodgers will have a chance to pass Favre, the man he backed up for his first three NFL seasons with the Green Bay Packers.
The Jets have been wildly disappointing this season. They entered the year with playoff aspirations and have fallen flat. Head coach Robert Saleh and general manager Joe Douglas have both been fired and the team's future is uncertain.
We'll see if Rodgers comes back for more in 2025.