Aaron Rodgers's Bench Reaction to Game-Sealing Interception Instantly Became a Meme

Ryan Phillips

Aaron Rodgers did not look happy after the New York Jets lost to the Buffalo Bills Monday night.

After the Bills clinched a win following a Rodgers interception, cameras caught him on the bench looking upset. Not necessarily angry, maybe pensive is more the word. He made multiple faces but they all showed the same emotion.

That look is as meme-worthy as it gets and examples are already rolling in.

Rodgers and the Jets dropped to 2-4 with the 23-20 loss in their first game since head coach Robert Saleh was fired. While Rodgers did complete a Hail Mary at the end of the first half, it didn't wind up being a magical night for the four-time NFL MVP.

Rodgers finished the game 23-of-35 for 294 yards, with two touchdowns and an interception. He was also sacked three times in a game that featured the Jets missing two second-half field goals that hit uprights.

It's not surprising gave a meme-worthy expression after that one.

Ryan Phillips
RYAN PHILLIPS

Ryan Phillips is a senior writer on the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated. He has worked in digital media since 2009, spending eight years at The Big Lead before joining SI in 2024. Phillips also co-hosts The Assembly Call Podcast about Indiana Hoosiers basketball and previously worked at Bleacher Report. He is a proud San Diego native and a graduate of Indiana University’s journalism program.

