Aaron Rodgers's Bench Reaction to Game-Sealing Interception Instantly Became a Meme
Aaron Rodgers did not look happy after the New York Jets lost to the Buffalo Bills Monday night.
After the Bills clinched a win following a Rodgers interception, cameras caught him on the bench looking upset. Not necessarily angry, maybe pensive is more the word. He made multiple faces but they all showed the same emotion.
Visual evidence is below.
That look is as meme-worthy as it gets and examples are already rolling in.
Expect more coming soon.
Rodgers and the Jets dropped to 2-4 with the 23-20 loss in their first game since head coach Robert Saleh was fired. While Rodgers did complete a Hail Mary at the end of the first half, it didn't wind up being a magical night for the four-time NFL MVP.
Rodgers finished the game 23-of-35 for 294 yards, with two touchdowns and an interception. He was also sacked three times in a game that featured the Jets missing two second-half field goals that hit uprights.
It's not surprising gave a meme-worthy expression after that one.