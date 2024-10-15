Aaron Rodgers's Hail Mary TD Pass to Allen Lazard Was Most Ridiculous Play of the Season
Aaron Rodgers still has a little magic left in his right arm.
Just before the half on Monday night, Rodgers fired a Hail Mary attempt as time expired in the first half. With eight seconds left, the four-time NFL MVP launched a 52-yard ball into a crowded end zone. Somehow, his longtime receiver Allen Lazard came down with the ball.
Incredible.
The officials got together after the play and ruled it a catch and a touchdown.
That's the fourth time in Rodgers's career that he has converted a Hail Mary. His latest downfield heave gave the Jets life heading into the locker room, as they cut a 20-10 deficit to 20-17.
In New York's first game since Robert Saleh's firing, the Jets are showing some life and battling the Bills in a tight one. Rodgers finished the first half 13-of-17 for 192 yards, with two touchdowns and no interceptions.