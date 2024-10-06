Aaron Rodgers Blasted by NFL Fans After Ugly First Half vs. Vikings
Aaron Rodgers and the New York Jets are kicking of Sunday's Week 5 action with a showdown against the Minnesota Vikings in London, and after 30 minutes of play one thing was very clear—the veteran quarterback's early-season struggles are continuing in a big way.
Rodgers had an ugly first half against the Vikings, throwing for just 95 yards and two interceptions (including a pick-six). He was able to throw a TD late in the second quarter to give the Jets some life with a 17-7 deficit heading into the break, but he and the Jets' offense haven't looked great for the second straight week.
Here's Rodgers's pick-six;
Here's his second INT:
Fans had fun roasting Rodgers:
