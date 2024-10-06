SI

Aaron Rodgers Blasted by NFL Fans After Ugly First Half vs. Vikings

Andy Nesbitt

Aaron Rodgers threw two ugly interceptions in the first half against the Vikings.
Aaron Rodgers threw two ugly interceptions in the first half against the Vikings.
Aaron Rodgers and the New York Jets are kicking of Sunday's Week 5 action with a showdown against the Minnesota Vikings in London, and after 30 minutes of play one thing was very clear—the veteran quarterback's early-season struggles are continuing in a big way.

Rodgers had an ugly first half against the Vikings, throwing for just 95 yards and two interceptions (including a pick-six). He was able to throw a TD late in the second quarter to give the Jets some life with a 17-7 deficit heading into the break, but he and the Jets' offense haven't looked great for the second straight week.

Here's Rodgers's pick-six;

Here's his second INT:

Fans had fun roasting Rodgers:

