Aaron Rodgers, Breece Hall Had Unintentional Synchronized Celebration in Jets' Win
It was fair for New York Jets fans to be skeptical of their team's chances entering this season. After all, this was a team that had gone 7-10 in 2023 after losing its 39-year-old quarterback to a torn Achilles mere snaps into the season. Caution was warranted.
However, it appears the Jets will be just fine.
New York throttled the New England Patriots 24–3 Thursday to move to 2-1 on the season, with quarterback Aaron Rodgers throwing for 281 yards and two touchdowns.
How much are the Jets clicking right now? On Saturday afternoon, New York posted a clip to social media that showed Rodgers and running back Breece Hall celebrating almost in sync after a touchdown pass.
Mere seconds after Hall threw up a "touchdown" signal and fist-pumped, Rodgers made a near-identical gesture. Hall carried the ball 16 times for 54 yards and a touchdown.
Looking to ride their momentum from Thursday, the Jets are scheduled to meet the Denver Broncos on Sept. 29.