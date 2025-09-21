Aaron Rodgers Had Brutally Honest Statement About Steelers' Offense After Ugly Win
Aaron Rodgers and the Steelers were able to improve to 2-1 with a 21-14 win over the Patriots on Sunday, but it wasn't the prettiest of performances by the legendary QB and his offense.
Instead, much of the credit for the win should go to the Steelers' defense, which forced five turnovers from the Patriots, including a couple that came when it looked like New England was going to score easy touchdowns.
After the game Rodgers was very honest about his performance, saying: "We were terrible on offense after the first two drives. I didn’t have a good game."
Here is that postgame interview, in which Rodgers praised the Steelers' defense for coming up big:
Rodgers wasn't wrong about his afternoon against the Patriots. He ended up throwing for just 139 yards. And while he had two touchdown passes, he also had an interception. The team only ran for 64 yards, so, yeah, not a great day for the Steelers' offense.
Up next for Rodgers and the Steelers is a trip to Dublin, Ireland next Sunday where they will face Carson Wentz and the Vikings.
It will be interesting to see if the Steelers can get things going offensively in that one because the Vikings will be flying high after their 48-10 win over the Bengals on Sunday.