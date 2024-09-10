Aaron Rodgers Clarifies Situation After Appearing to Dismiss Jets OC Nathaniel Hackett
The New York Jets had a rough opening game on Monday night, but quarterback Aaron Rodgers clarified he has no issues with offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett.
During New York's 32-19 loss to the San Francisco 49ers in Week 1, Rodgers was visibly frustrated on multiple occasions. At one point, cameras caught him appearing to ignore Hackett, who was attempting to show him something on a tablet.
The clip in question was short and could have been taken completely out of context. On Tuesday, during an appearance on the Pat McAfee Show, Rodgers clarified that it had been.
Rodgers told McAfee that during the clip in question, he was looking away from Hackett to talk to backup quarterback Tyrod Taylor, then quickly turned back to talk to Hackett. He further clarified that his relationship with Hackett is great and they worked well together.
Hackett was Rodgers's offensive coordinator with the Green Bay Packers from 2019 through the 2021 season, so the two know each other really well. Hackett left in 2022 to become the head coach of the Denver Broncos for a season and once he was fired, he joined the Jets. At the time Rodgers was traded from the Packers to New York, Hackett's presence was rumored to have played a big role in the move.
Rodgers and the Jets' offense had a rough time on Monday night. The four-time NFL MVP completed 13 of 21 passes for 167 yards, with one touchdown and an interception. While he made a few outstanding throws, he also showed his age at times. The rest of the offense looked largely stagnant as well.
Hackett and Rodgers will likely have to work overtime to get the Jets going offensively.