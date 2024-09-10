SI

Cameras Caught Aaron Rodgers Totally Ignoring His Offensive Coordinator

Rodgers was visibly frustrated for much of the night.

Ryan Phillips

Rodgers and the Jets struggled to move the ball all night against the 49ers.
Aaron Rodgers and the New York Jets did not have a good night.

The Jets were hammered by the San Francisco 49ers 32–19 on Monday Night Football in Week 1, and Rodgers didn't have a good game. He made it through the first game without suffering a devastating injury, so that was an improvement on 2023, but it still wasn't a great night.

Rodgers was visibly frustrated on multiple occasions. At one point, cameras caught him completely ignoring offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett, who was attempting to show him something on a tablet.

That look says, "Not now, Nathaniel!"

Rodgers finished the night completing 13 of 21 passes for 167 yards, with one touchdown and one interception. The Jets struggled to move the ball consistently all night, and while Rodgers did make some really nice throws, it wasn't close to enough.

Tyrod Taylor actually replaced Rodgers late in the game and led a scoring drive, completing 6 of 8 passes for 36 yards and a touchdown pass.

It's possible he was actually listening when Hackett was talking.

