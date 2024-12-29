Aaron Rodgers Had a Comical Four-Word Response to Becoming Most Sacked QB in History
Aaron Rodgers and the New York Jets had a tough day on Sunday, losing to the Buffalo Bills in a 40–14 blowout that was somehow even worse than the final score indicated.
But despite the game being full of lowlights, Rodgers did cement one new piece of NFL history while facing off against the Bills. Fittingly, it came on a sack.
In the third quarter, when the game was still in reach for the Jets, Rodgers was sacked by edge rusher Greg Rousseau, and in the process became the most sacked quarterback in NFL history, passing Tom Brady for the all-time record.
As Jim Nantz said on the CBS broadcast, it’s no easy feat becoming the most sacked man in the NFL, and it speaks to the longevity of Rodgers’s career.
After the game, Rodgers was asked about the history he made, and gave a comical answer.
“Got Tom in that,” Rodgers said smiling.
Rodgers and Brady have been compared plenty of times over their careers, and though Rodgers never came close to the consistent postseason success Brady found year after year, he does have him beat when it comes to NFL MVP awards, holding four to Brady’s three.
Now, Rodgers has another record he can hold over Brady’s head, although this one probably hurt a lot more to get.