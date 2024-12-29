NFL Fans Roast Aaron Rodgers, Jets As Season Hits New Low With Blowout Loss to Bills
Aaron Rodgers and the New York Jets got blown out by the Buffalo Bills 40-14 on Sunday and NFL fans hammered them for their performance.
Among other things, Rodgers became the most sacked quarterback in NFL history, threw two terrible interceptions, was sacked for a safety and got flagged for unnecessary roughness. Rodgers was benched in favor of Tyrod Taylor in the fourth quarter after completing 12 of 18 passes for 112 yards, with no touchdowns and those two interceptions.
Things got so bad for the Jets that Bills backup quarterback Mitchell Trubisky fired a 69-yard touchdown pass in relief of Josh Allen.
NFL fans jumped on social media to blast the Jets and Rodgers.
The Jets fell to 4-12 with the loss and face an uncertain future. Head coach Robert Saleh and general manager Joe Douglas were both fired this season and there is no guarantee Rodgers is back in 2025.
The end of the season can't come soon enough.