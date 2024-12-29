SI

NFL Fans Roast Aaron Rodgers, Jets As Season Hits New Low With Blowout Loss to Bills

That’s got to hurt.

Ryan Phillips

Rodgers was 12-of-18 for 112 yards, with no touchdowns and two interceptions against the Buffalo Bills in Week 17.
Rodgers was 12-of-18 for 112 yards, with no touchdowns and two interceptions against the Buffalo Bills in Week 17. / Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images
Aaron Rodgers and the New York Jets got blown out by the Buffalo Bills 40-14 on Sunday and NFL fans hammered them for their performance.

Among other things, Rodgers became the most sacked quarterback in NFL history, threw two terrible interceptions, was sacked for a safety and got flagged for unnecessary roughness. Rodgers was benched in favor of Tyrod Taylor in the fourth quarter after completing 12 of 18 passes for 112 yards, with no touchdowns and those two interceptions.

Things got so bad for the Jets that Bills backup quarterback Mitchell Trubisky fired a 69-yard touchdown pass in relief of Josh Allen.

NFL fans jumped on social media to blast the Jets and Rodgers.

The Jets fell to 4-12 with the loss and face an uncertain future. Head coach Robert Saleh and general manager Joe Douglas were both fired this season and there is no guarantee Rodgers is back in 2025.

The end of the season can't come soon enough.

Ryan Phillips is a senior writer on the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated. He has worked in digital media since 2009, spending eight years at The Big Lead before joining SI in 2024. Phillips also co-hosts The Assembly Call Podcast about Indiana Hoosiers basketball and previously worked at Bleacher Report. He is a proud San Diego native and a graduate of Indiana University’s journalism program.

