Aaron Rodgers Confronts ‘Autograph Hound’ at Celebrity Golf Tournament

The Steelers quarterback wasn't buying a fan's story about an old ticket stub.

Stephen Douglas

Aaron Rodgers calls out a suspected ‘autograph hound’ at the American Century Celebrity Golf Championships.
Aaron Rodgers calls out a suspected 'autograph hound' at the American Century Celebrity Golf Championships. / @GManzano24
Aaron Rodgers is among the many celebrities who descended on Lake Tahoe this week for the annual American Century Celebrity Golf Championship Tournament. Rodgers has been a fixture at the event for years and takes the opportunity to interact with fans and fellow celebrities.

One fan was not so lucky this year as Rodgers pegged him as an "autograph hound." The interaction was caught on video by SI's Gilberto Manzano as the new Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback quizzed the autograph-seeker about a ticket he was trying to get signed, asking him how much he paid and the final score of the game.

Rodgers clearly had his mind made up about the guy as he said that even if he did know the answers, he could have just looked them up. The fan ended up walking away while insisting that he had actually attended the game.

Rodgers was grouped with AJ Hawk and Rob Mac for Friday's round.

Steelers training camp begins on July 24th.

Stephen Douglas is a senior writer on the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated. He has worked in media since 2008 and now casts a wide net with coverage across all sports. Douglas spent more than a decade with The Big Lead and previously wrote for Uproxx and The Sporting News. He has three children, two degrees and one now unverified Twitter account.

