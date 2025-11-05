Aaron Rodgers Had Cool Four-Word Message to Jonathan Taylor After Steelers-Colts
An MVP spotting a future MVP?
Following the Steelers’ win over the Colts on Sunday, a number of Indianapolis players asked for future Hall of Famer Aaron Rodgers’s jersey, including running back Jonathan Taylor. After Taylor asked for his jersey and wished him the “best of luck,” Rodgers made sure to say before Taylor walked away, “You’re the MVP bro.”
Taylor had his worst game of the season on Sunday, rushing for just 45 yards on 14 carries, but he still should remain one of the top MVP candidate. While the MVP has turned into a quarterback award—no non-quarterback hasn't won it since Adrian Peterson in 2012—Rodgers, a four-time MVP himself, recognizes that Taylor is deserving through this point of the season.
At this moment, Josh Allen and Patrick Mahomes are the two odds-on favorites to win MVP this year, and while both quarterbacks are great, neither should be considered top MVP contenders at this point of the season. Neither the Bills nor the Chiefs are leading their divisions right now, and Kansas City is currently outside of the race in the playoff picture. The Bills hold a wild-card spot, but Allen isn’t top-10 in passing yards per game or touchdown passes, which doesn’t make for a strong MVP case. Currently, Taylor has a better MVP case than Allen, Mahomes, Jalen Hurts, Daniel Jones, Jordan Love and Jared Goff, yet all those players have better odds to win it than he does, largely because of the position they play.
Taylor, meanwhile, leads the NFL in rushing yards and touchdowns. He’s scored at least three touchdowns in four different games this season, getting off to a near-historic start in that regard. He also plays for arguably the best team in the NFL at the moment, which should only bolster his case.
As a running back, Taylor will most likely have to continue at this pace and finish the season as the leader in rushing yards and touchdowns. He might even have to break records to have a real shot at being considered for the award.