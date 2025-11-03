NFL MVP Odds: Josh Allen Favored Again; Matthew Stafford, Sam Darnold Rising
Can Josh Allen win back-to-back league MVPs?
The Buffalo Bills superstar quarterback led the team to a massive upset win over the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 9 of the 2025 NFL season, pushing him back into the top spot in the latest odds to win the NFL’s MVP award.
Allen, who was an odds-on favorite earlier this season, entered Week 9 behind Patrick Mahomes in the odds. However, he ended up jumping from +350 to +180 after beating Mahomes head-to-head, leading the Bills to a 6-2 start this season.
While Allen didn’t get to odds-on favorite territory, he’s the clear frontrunner through the first half of the NFL season.
There are currently four players at +550 or shorter to win the MVP, as Mahomes, Drake Maye and Matthew Stafford are all clearly in the mix to win MVP. Plus, there is an interesting chasing pack – headlined by Seattle Seahawks quarterback Sam Darnold and Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Baker Mayfield – that could make a push for this award in the second half of the season.
With a few MVP candidates (Mayfield, Jalen Hurts) on the bye in Week 9, here’s a look at who made the biggest moves with their performance on Sunday.
2025 NFL MVP Odds
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
- Josh Allen: +180
- Patrick Mahomes: +350
- Drake Maye: +425
- Matthew Stafford: +550
- Sam Darnold: +1400
- Baker Mayfield: +1600
- Justin Herbert: +2200
- Jalen Hurts: +2200
- Daniel Jones: +2500
- Jordan Love: +2500
- Jared Goff: +2500
- Jonathan Taylor: +2800
- Lamar Jackson: +3000
- Dak Prescott: +4500
- Aaron Rodgers: +8000
- Christian McCaffrey: +10000
- Bo Nix: +10000
- Jaxon Smith-Njigba: +10000
Josh Allen Moves Back to Favorite to Win NFL MVP
Allen was magnificent on Sunday against the Chiefs, completing 23 of his 26 pass attempts for 273 yards and a score while adding six carries for 19 yards and two rushing scores. He’s now up to 13 passing and seven rushing scores in the 2025 season.
While Allen’s passing numbers aren’t in the same conversation as Stafford, Mahomes or even Darnold, he’s a dual-threat that has made a serious impact in the ground game for the Bills.
Allen does have one drawback that could impact his MVP chances. The Bills are currently second in their division to the New England Patriots (7-2), who have an easy schedule down the stretch of this season.
If Buffalo ends up in a wild card spot, it’s going to be a lot tougher to justify Allen as the MVP if any of the candidates behind him finish with a top spot in their respective conferences.
Matthew Stafford’s NFL MVP Odds Skyrocket After Week 9
Stafford and the Rams are 6-2 after a blowout win over the New Orleans Saints in Week 9, and he leads the NFL with 21 passing touchdowns through nine weeks. Stafford threw four more scores (and for 281 yards) in the win on Sunday.
At +550, Stafford jumped from +1100 last week when he and the Rams were on the bye.
While the veteran quarterback won’t put up the rushing numbers that Mahomes, Allen and others will, he’s been arguably the best passer in the NFL this season. With the Rams in the mix for the No. 1 spot in the NFC, Stafford is certainly worth a look in this market ahead of a crucial NFC West battle against San Francisco in Week 10.
Sam Darnold Undervalued in NFL MVP Race?
Seattle Seahawks quarterback Sam Darnold made his MVP case on Sunday Night Football, throwing for 330 yards, four scores and just one pick while completing 21 of his 24 passes in a blowout win over the Washington Commanders.
Seattle is now 6-2 in the 2025 season and firmly in the mix for the best record in the NFC. The Seahawks have won six of seven games since losing their opener, and Darnold is now up to 16 scores and five picks this season while leading the NFL in yards per attempt.
He moved from +5000 to +1400 to win MVP after Week 9.
Patrick Mahomes Takes Step Back in NFL MVP Odds
Mahomes took a massive hit in his MVP odds on Sunday, dropping from +125 (the favorite) last week to +350 ahead of Week 10.
Mahomes had by far his worst game of the season against Buffalo, completing just 15 of his 34 pass attempts for 250 yards, no scores and a pick. He still has a 17-to-5 touchdown-to- interception ratio, but he definitely lost ground to Allen, who now has a head-to-head win over him.
The three-time Super Bowl champ has been great this season, but it’s going to be hard to justify him as an MVP if Kansas City is a wild card team. At 5-4, the Chiefs are facing an uphill battle to win the AFC West, and they’re still fighting for a playoff spot in the AFC.
Mahomes likely needs to lead his team on a major run after KC’s Week 10 bye to truly win this award.
Honorable Mention
Lamar Jackson: Jackson made a massive leap in the odds from last week, going from +10000 to win MVP to +3000 this week. Since he missed three games, Jackson is facing an uphill battle to get back into contention for the MVP, but his numbers speak for themselves.
This season, the star quarterback has thrown for 14 scores and just one pick in five games. He has 1,073 passing yards while completing 72.9 percent of his passes, and he’s added 26 carries for 180 yards and a score.
Jackson’s MVP case would be leading the Ravens to an AFC North title, but he honestly may have to win out to truly get considered for this award. If Baltimore gets to 12-5, Jackson could very well end up as the league MVP for the third time in his career.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
Claim the latest DraftKings promo code offer today. Sign up and win your first $5 bet to get $300 in bonus bets instantly +3 months of NBA League Pass.