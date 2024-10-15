Aaron Rodgers Was So Happy When Davante Adams Crashed His ‘Pat McAfee Show’ Interview
It’s only fitting that the Davante Adams trade was announced on Aaron Rodgers Tuesday.
During Rodgers’s weekly spot on the Pat McAfee Show, he had a special surprise in store for the show’s hosts and viewers.
The New York Jets quarterback interrupted McAfee and broadened his screen to reveal newly signed wideout Davante Adams hanging out in the background. Adams gave a small wave and said, “What’s up, fellas?” Rodgers couldn’t resist breaking out into a wide smile, looking the happiest he has been in months.
Just hours after the Adams news broke, the ex-Las Vegas Raiders star clearly wasted no time linking up with his former quarterback.
McAfee asked Adams about his communication with Rodgers prior to the trade, to which Adams jokingly replied, “Yeah, he was having second thoughts. He’s been known to have cold feet when it comes to pulling the trigger with me.”
Adams added that he was feeling great in spite of his nagging hamstring injury and that he and Rodgers “should be able to pick up where we left off,” which should be music to every Jets fan’s ears.
Adams was traded to the Jets on Tuesday in return for a third-round pick that could become a second-rounder if Adams is named an AP first- or second-team All-Pro, or if Adams is on the active roster for the AFC championship game or Super Bowl.