Sources: Jets Acquire Davante Adams From Raiders for Third-Round Pick
The New York Jets are trading for Las Vegas Raiders star wide receiver Davante Adams, according to multiple reports. The news was first broken by NFL insider Jordan Schultz.
Sources told Sports Illustrated's Albert Breer that the Jets are trading a third-round pick to the Raiders in exchange for Adams, which can become a second-round pick based on Adams's performance for the rest of the season. ESPN's Adam Schefter added that the Jets are taking on the remainder of Adams's salary. The Raiders will not be paying any of it.
Adams, who requested a trade away from the Raiders, had long been rumored to be a potential target for the Jets and their struggling offense. Given Adams's chemistry with quarterback Aaron Rodgers from their time together with the Green Bay Packers, this trade is a slam dunk for the Jets, a team that desperately needs an offensive spark.
The 31-year-old Adams has caught 18 passes for 209 yards and one touchdown this season for the Raiders in three games played. Last season, Adams played in all 17 contests, where he caught 103 passes for 1,144 yards and eight touchdowns.
The Jets are 2-4 on the season after falling to the Buffalo Bills 23-20 on Monday night. They'll be back in action on Sunday night when they travel to Pittsburgh to take on the Steelers.