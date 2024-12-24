Aaron Rodgers Dealing With Knee Injury Heading Into Jets-Bills Week 17 Game
This season has long been a lost one for the New York Jets, but pride is always on the line when they get together against their de facto in-state rivals—the Buffalo Bills.
Accordingly, Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers told reporters Wednesday that he planned to play Sunday despite an MCL injury.
"I'm going to play and it feels pretty good," Rodgers said.
Prodded as to the nature of the injury—which he suffered during New York's 19–9 loss to the Los Angeles Rams Sunday—the quarterback brushed it off.
"A little MCL (injury)," Rodgers said. "I've had a lot worse. I lucked out. I avoided major stretchage of the MCL."
Rodgers, 41, has endured a rough year on a 4-11 Jets team. He's thrown 24 touchdowns against eight interceptions, but his 6.6 yards per attempt are a career low for a full season.
New York has two games left against the Bills and the Miami Dolphins before calling it a year.