SI

Aaron Rodgers Dealing With Knee Injury Heading Into Jets-Bills Week 17 Game

The New York quarterback is banged up as a rivalry matchup looms.

Patrick Andres

Aaron Rodgers during the Jets' 19–9 loss to the Rams on Dec. 22, 2024.
Aaron Rodgers during the Jets' 19–9 loss to the Rams on Dec. 22, 2024. / Kevin R. Wexler-NorthJersey.com / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
In this story:

This season has long been a lost one for the New York Jets, but pride is always on the line when they get together against their de facto in-state rivals—the Buffalo Bills.

Accordingly, Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers told reporters Wednesday that he planned to play Sunday despite an MCL injury.

"I'm going to play and it feels pretty good," Rodgers said.

Prodded as to the nature of the injury—which he suffered during New York's 19–9 loss to the Los Angeles Rams Sunday—the quarterback brushed it off.

"A little MCL (injury)," Rodgers said. "I've had a lot worse. I lucked out. I avoided major stretchage of the MCL."

Rodgers, 41, has endured a rough year on a 4-11 Jets team. He's thrown 24 touchdowns against eight interceptions, but his 6.6 yards per attempt are a career low for a full season.

New York has two games left against the Bills and the Miami Dolphins before calling it a year.

More of the Latest Around the NFL

feed

Published
Patrick Andres
PATRICK ANDRES

Patrick Andres is a staff writer on the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated. He joined SI in December 2022, having worked for The Blade, Athlon Sports, Fear the Sword and Diamond Digest. Andres has covered everything from zero-attendance Big Ten basketball to a seven-overtime college football game. He is a graduate of Northwestern University's Medill School of Journalism with a double major in history .

Home/NFL