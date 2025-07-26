Aaron Rodgers Finally Opens Up About His Marriage at Steelers Training Camp
After intentionally being rather coy about his offseason marriage while speaking with Pittsburgh Steelers reporters last month in Pennsylvania, Aaron Rodgers has decided to open up a little bit about his newfound love.
With training camp underway for the black and gold at St. Vincent College in Latrobe, Pa., the 41-year-old quarterback sat down with NFL Network's Kyle Brandt during their Back Together Weekend coverage and was asked how getting hitched will change how he feels both on and off the field:
"How much time do you have?" Rodgers asked in response. "When you meet the right one, and you're with the right one, your whole world changes in a second. And to have that person that unconditionally loves you behind the scenes, there's no better feeling in the world—and I've got the most incredible wife.
"I just really love her," he continued. "And I'm so thankful to have her by my side at the end. When you have that stability, and that rock, behind you at the house, you feel like you can do anything."
Check out the full clip here:
Some pretty heartfelt stuff from Rodgers who, just a month ago, went on The Pat McAfee Show and ripped those who would even dare ask about his private life.
Rodgers signed with the Steelers on a one-year deal at the beginning of June. He and his new team will take on the New York Jets—his former squad—on Sept. 7 to kick off the 2025 season.