Aaron Rodgers Was Fired Up After First Jets Touchdown Drive
Aaron Rodgers's second season in a Jets uniform has already gone better than his first.
After suffering a season-ending torn Achilles tendon during the first drive of the 2023 season, the 2024 campaign has been a bit different for the four-time NFL MVP. After Rodgers and the Jets struggled through their first two drives, they wound up marching down the field for a touchdown on the third. And Rodgers was fired up on the sidelines afterwards.
That drive covered 70 yards on 12 plays over the courts of 7:07 of game action. Rodgers linked up with receiver Garrett Wilson four times on the drive for 46 yards. All-in-all, he completed 6 of 7 passes on the drive for 61 yards. Breece Hall, who was also fired up, finished off the drive with a three-yard touchdown run.
If Rodgers stays healthy the Jets could have a really good offense this season. He has already remained on the field longer than he did last season.
He's clearly excited about it.