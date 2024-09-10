SI

Breece Hall Had a Profane Message for 49ers Fans After Scoring a First Quarter TD

The New York Jets and San Francisco 49ers wrapped up Week 1 of the 2024 NFL season on Monday Night Football. Both offenses got off to a slow start, but the Jets got going on their third drive of the season with Aaron Rodgers hitting Garrett Wilson multiple times on a 70-yard drive that ended with a Breece Hall touchdown.

After Hall scored he threw the ball towards a wall and walked through the end zone. That's where ESPN's microphones caught him sending an NSFW message to some fans of the home team. It's unclear what that message was exactly, but at least one word was crystal clear which conveyed his point.

Thanks to Hall's first touchdown of the season the Jets took a 7-3 lead into the second quarter.

