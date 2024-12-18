ESPN Has a Powder Keg on Its Hands With Pat McAfee-Aaron Rodgers-Ryan Clark Drama
1. If you like sports media feuds, there is currently potential for an all-timer thanks to the personalities involved.
It started last week on First Take when ESPN’s Ryan Clark went in on Aaron Rodgers and called him everything from arrogant to a fraud.
Rodgers then responded to Clark during his regular Tuesday appearance on The Pat McAfee Show.
There is A LOT to unpack here.
Given what Clark said about Rodgers, the Jets quarterback had every right to respond and fire back.
However, Rodgers didn’t address any of Clark’s specific criticisms. Clark was criticizing Rodgers as a football player and leader. All Rodgers did was bizarrely accuse Clark of bashing him because of … the COVID-19 vaccine and “being captured.”
Yes, here we are just days away from 2025 and Aaron Rodgers thinks Ryan Clark went on TV and ripped him because Rodgers, who is 4–10 this season, didn’t get the vaccine and because Clark is “captured.”
On top of that, Rodgers’s rant on McAfee’s show was vintage Rodgers in that he said three separate times in a two-minute span (“Say whatever the f--- you want about me. I don’t care.” “Whatever, I don’t care.” “Because I couldn’t give two s---.”) that he doesn’t care what people say about him WHILE ADDRESSING WHAT SOMEONE SAID ABOUT HIM.
When you mention three times in two minutes that you don’t care what someone says about you while throwing out a conspiracy theory about the person who criticized you, you actually care A LOT. And you can also get that attention you crave so much.
Now, here’s where things get dicey for ESPN. Clark heard Rodgers's accusations live and wanted to get on McAfee’s show to respond, but had no luck.
Given the extremely strong personalities of Clark, McAfee and Rodgers, it would be more surprising if this thing ends than if it keeps going.
Normally, I would say if it keeps going, that’s good for ESPN because of views, content, engagement and all the other things that are important in this day and age. And McAfee’s weekly chats with Rodgers need this sort of drama because the Jets are a complete embarrassment and Rodgers has four total wins as the Jets’ quarterback.
But ESPN can’t control The Pat McAfee Show. The Pat McAfee Show is not owned or run by ESPN. McAfee has all the power. So Rodgers can go on there and talk about ESPN personalities being “captured” and the World Wide Leader can’t do anything about it. And Clark has made it clear he’s not going to just sit back and take those accusations.
Personally, I’d love to see McAfee put Clark on his show Wednesday. I don’t know if Pat would do that and I doubt ESPN would want Pat to do that. ESPN can’t tell McAfee no, but the network could block Clark from doing the show.
Whether McAfee has Clark on or not, I don’t think this saga is over.
2. When I had The Ringer's Bryan Curtis on the SI Media Podcast two weeks ago, we said something felt very off about the ESPN/Warner Bros. Discovery deal that would allow Inside the NBA to continue being produced by WBD while being licensed to ESPN.
This morning, Charles Barkley dropped this bomb on The Dan Patrick Show.
3. When ESPN President Burke Magnus was on the SI Media Podcast last month, he broke news that the legendary Hubie Brown would call one more game this season before calling it a career at 91 years old.
ESPN announced that Brown’s final game behind the mic will be Feb. 9. Brown will work the Sixers-Bucks game on ABC at 2 p.m. The return to Milwaukee will be a full-circle moment for Brown because his professional coaching began with the Bucks in 1972.
4. The NFL announced three Week 17 games (along with the broadcast crews) that will air on the NFL Network on Saturday, Dec. 28.
–Chargers at Patriots, 1 p.m.: Chris Rose, Ross Tucker
–Broncos at Bengals, 4:30 p.m.: Kevin Harlan, Trent Green
–Cardinals at Rams, 8 p.m.: Rich Eisen, Kurt Warner
In addition, the league flexed the Dolphins-Browns game out of Sunday Night Football in Week 17. NBC will now air Falcons-Commanders.
5. It’s always interesting to me when we see athletes being honest about how much they care about stats. This clip of the Bills’ offensive line being disappointed with the team getting a passing TD instead of a rushing TD on Sunday is amusing.
6. The latest SI Media With Jimmy Traina features a conversation with one of ESPN’s top play-by-play callers, Sean McDonough.
McDonough talks about receiving praise from a certain college football legend for his call of the ACC championship game between Clemson and SMU, and what goes through his mind while he’s calling a wild ending.
McDonough also takes a trip down memory lane to discuss some of his famous calls. He recalls what it was like working with Bill Raftery and why Raft got the nickname, “Uncle One More.” In addition, McDonough shares his thoughts on calling the first College Football Playoff game between Indiana and Notre Dame and why the trip to South Bend will be special for him.
Following McDonough, Sal Licata from WFAN radio and SNY TV in New York joins me for our weekly “Traina Thoughts” segment. This week we discuss the NFL schedule, Netflix hiring a slew of people for its Christmas Day NFL broadcasts, the new season of Hard Knocks, Christmas tree problems and more.
You can listen to the SI Media With Jimmy Traina podcast below or on Apple and Spotify.
You can also watch SI Media With Jimmy Traina on Sports Illustrated‘s YouTube channel.
7. RANDOM VIDEO OF THE DAY: Happy 60th birthday to the Texas Rattlesnake, “Stone Cold” Steve Austin.
