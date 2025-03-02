NFL Insider Explains Why Aaron Rodgers to Giants Makes Sense
Aaron Rodgers and the New York Giants may be a perfect match this offseason.
On Sunday, NFL insider Ian Rapoport claimed the Giants were exploring bringing Rodgers in as their quarterback for next season and that the two sides were a pretty good fit, even if New York is set on selecting a quarterback during the 2025 NFL draft.
"The union between Rodgers and the Giants does make some sense," Rapoport said. "Either way, if they draft a quarterback at one or three or wherever they end up drafting, they probably need some sort of a bridge starter. Aaron Rodgers, you know, is going to have a little chip on his shoulder, wants to prove everyone right, wants to show that he's still got it, still does want to play."
Rapoport added that doing it in the same city that he played with the Jets would appeal to Rodgers.
Rodgers is 41 and is coming off a disappointing two seasons with the Jets. He only played four snaps in 2023 before tearing his Achilles tendon. In 2024, New York went 5–12 while Rodgers completed 63.0% of his passes for 3,897 yards, with 28 touchdowns and 11 interceptions. His passer rating (90.5) and QBR (48.0) were career-lows for a full season.
The Giants have the third pick in this year's draft and have been connected to rumors of a trade-up to land a quarterback. Rodgers could help whoever they draft ease his way into the NFL.