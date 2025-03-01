Report: Giants Contact Aaron Rodgers's Camp About Filling QB Role in 2025
After Matthew Stafford agreed to terms to return to the Los Angeles Rams on Friday, the New York Giants are moving on in their quarterback search.
The Giants, along with the Las Vegas Raiders, were reportedly interested in trading for Stafford and willing to pay him $90 million to $100 million over two years, but since he is returning to Los Angeles, the Giants are reportedly turning their interest toward Aaron Rodgers.
The Athletic's Dianna Russinni reported Friday that New York has "shifted" their interest to Rodgers, and noted Saturday in her column that the Giants have contacted Rodgers's camp about potentially joining the team.
Rodgers is in search of his next team after the New York Jets told him their plans to go in a different direction at the position going forward. The four-time MVP spent two season with the Jets after spending the majority of his career with the Green Bay Packers.
At 41, Rodgers isn't a long-term answer at quarterback, but the Giants are also looking to add multiple players to their quarterback room this offseason. The Giants are currently slated to have Tommy DeVito as the only quarterback on their roster, and need depth at the position.
Even if the Giants do choose to add a quarterback through the draft, they aim to bring in a veteran at the position. The Giants hold the No. 3 pick, which might be too late if they have their eyes set on one of the top two quarterbacks in this class. Russini also noted the Giants are a candidate to trade up to the No. 1 pick with the Tennessee Titans, but they have yet to make that move.
If the Giants are unable to bring in Rodgers or choose to go with a different veteran option, they could look to quarterbacks like Sam Darnold, Russell Wilson, and Justin Fields this offseason.