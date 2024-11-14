SI

Aaron Rodgers Had a Surprising Reaction to Mike Williams Trolling Him

Williams's social media post, which included the hashtag "red line", was seemingly trolling the Jets quarterback for his prior criticism of the veteran receiver.

Tim Capurso

New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers laughs while speaking to reporters from the Atlantic Health Training Center on Wednesday, November 13, 2024.
New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers laughs while speaking to reporters from the Atlantic Health Training Center on Wednesday, November 13, 2024. / Screengrab Twitter @snyjets

After the Pittsburgh Steelers' Week 10 win over the Washington Commanders, newly-acquired Pittsburgh wideout Mike Williams took what seemed to be a subtle jab at New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers. Williams, who caught the go-ahead score in the victory, wrote, "Thankful 🤟🏾🐍 #WholeLotta #WeBack #RedLine," along with a picture of his touchdown reception.

The "red line" hashtag was an apparent reference to a Rodgers quote, in which the star QB publicly criticized the veteran receiver in a postgame presser following a loss to the Buffalo Bills in October.

"There's two verticals, Allen's [Jets receiver Allan Lazard] down the seam and Mike's down the red line," Rodgers said after a Monday night loss to the Buffalo Bills. "So I'm throwing a no look to the red line. When I peak my eyes back there Mike's running an 'in-breaker.' Gotta be down the redline."

The red line is a line some teams paint on the practice field about five yards from the sideline to help receivers find the proper positioning on vertical routes. Williams scored the go-ahead touchdown for the Steelers on such a route.

Rodgers on Wednesday was asked about Williams's apparent trolling of him, and the Jets QB, after saying he hadn't seen the post, had a good laugh about it.

"That's fine," Rodgers said with a laugh. "I don't have one [a reaction]. I like Mike. I'm happy for Mike."

Williams, for his part, denied the post was a jab at Rodgers during a Wednesday appearance on GoJo and Golic.

"Nah! That wasn't at all! I made a name on the red line," Williams said. "That's what I'm good at ... Playing on the red line. That's how people know me. That's what my game is made of. Check the tape, check whatever and you'll see a lot of catches on the red line."

"That was just a caption that was needed at the time. That's where the ball was caught at and we won."

More of the Latest Around the NFL

feed

Published
Tim Capurso
TIM CAPURSO

Tim Capurso is a staff writer on the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated. Prior to joining SI in November 2023, he wrote for RotoBaller and ClutchPoints, where he was the lead editor for MLB, college football and NFL coverage. A lifelong Yankees and Giants fan, Capurso grew up just outside New York City and now lives near Philadelphia. When he's not writing, he enjoys reading, exercising and spending time with his family, including his three-legged cat Willow, who, unfortunately, is an Eagles fan.

Home/NFL