SI

Steelers WR Mike Williams Takes Subtle Jab at Aaron Rodgers in Instagram Post

The Jets quarterback previously blamed Williams for one of his interceptions thrown a couple weeks ago.

Madison Williams

Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Mike Williams celebrates with Pat Freiermuth after catching a touchdown pass.
Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Mike Williams celebrates with Pat Freiermuth after catching a touchdown pass. / Geoff Burke-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Pittsburgh Steelers' new wide receiver Mike Williams showed out in his debut for the team on Sunday, catching a 32-yard touchdown pass from Russell Wilson to help seal the win for his new team.

He's come a long way since being criticized by his former quarterback, New York Jets' Aaron Rodgers, just a few weeks ago. Rodgers called Williams out after the team's loss on Oct. 14 stating that the receiver ran the wrong route, which ended in an interception that eventually lost the Jets the game.

Williams found a subtle way to make a statement back at Rodgers through an Instagram caption he posted when celebrating the Steelers' win.

"Thankful 🤟🏾🐍 #WholeLotta #WeBack #RedLine," Williams wrote.

The "#RedLine" caption is directed at Rodgers's quote about Williams from that Jets game. Rodgers had emphasized that Williams has "got to be on the red line." The "red line" Rodgers is referring to likely is the red stripe many NFL teams paint on their practice fields just a few yards from the sidelines to help receivers with their routes.

It sounds like Williams had the last laugh. The Steelers are now 7–2 thanks to Sunday's 28–27 win over the Washington Commanders. Meanwhile, the Jets lost 31–6 to the Arizona Cardinals and dropped to 3–7.

More of the Latest Around the NFL

feed

Published |Modified
Madison Williams
MADISON WILLIAMS

Madison Williams is a staff writer on the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated, where she specializes in tennis but covers a wide range of sports from a national perspective. Before joining SI in 2022, Williams worked at The Sporting News. Having graduated from Augustana College, she completed a master’s in sports media at Northwestern University. She is a dog mom and an avid reader.

Home/NFL