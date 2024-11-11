Steelers WR Mike Williams Takes Subtle Jab at Aaron Rodgers in Instagram Post
The Pittsburgh Steelers' new wide receiver Mike Williams showed out in his debut for the team on Sunday, catching a 32-yard touchdown pass from Russell Wilson to help seal the win for his new team.
He's come a long way since being criticized by his former quarterback, New York Jets' Aaron Rodgers, just a few weeks ago. Rodgers called Williams out after the team's loss on Oct. 14 stating that the receiver ran the wrong route, which ended in an interception that eventually lost the Jets the game.
Williams found a subtle way to make a statement back at Rodgers through an Instagram caption he posted when celebrating the Steelers' win.
"Thankful 🤟🏾🐍 #WholeLotta #WeBack #RedLine," Williams wrote.
The "#RedLine" caption is directed at Rodgers's quote about Williams from that Jets game. Rodgers had emphasized that Williams has "got to be on the red line." The "red line" Rodgers is referring to likely is the red stripe many NFL teams paint on their practice fields just a few yards from the sidelines to help receivers with their routes.
It sounds like Williams had the last laugh. The Steelers are now 7–2 thanks to Sunday's 28–27 win over the Washington Commanders. Meanwhile, the Jets lost 31–6 to the Arizona Cardinals and dropped to 3–7.