Aaron Rodgers Had the Saddest Reaction After Jets Miss Game-Winning Field Goal vs. Broncos
The New York Jets went into their first trap game in Week 4 of the NFL season and came out badly bruised.
The Jets fell to the Denver Broncos, 10-9, on a rainy day at MetLife Stadium on Sunday in a disappointing defeat for Aaron Rodgers and Co. Coming off a dominant win over the New England Patriots last week, Rodgers completed 24 of 42 passes for 225 yards and no touchdowns and took five sacks in the loss to Denver.
The Jets’ offense struggled to get star running back Breece Hall going all game and were held to single digits while Bo Nix and the Broncos somehow pulled away with the unlikely win, despite Nix’s lackluster outing.
Here's the "kicker": the Jets had a chance to clinch the victory with less than a minute left in the fourth quarter when the offense put Greg Zuerlein in range to make what could have been the game-winning field goal.
However, Zuerlein missed the 50-yarder after making his last three field goal attempts in the game.
Immediately after the miss, cameras panned to Rodgers on the bench, who put on a Jets cap and draped a towel over his head.
Pure agony.
Fans couldn’t help but notice how sad the moment was.