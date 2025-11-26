SI

Aaron Rodgers Has Nothing But Respect for Josh Allen Ahead of Showdown With Bills

Rodgers had nothing but good things to say about Allen ahead of Sunday's game in Pittsburgh.

Mike McDaniel

Steelers quarterback Aaron Rodgers has nothing but respect for Josh Allen ahead of their showdown with the Bills.
Steelers quarterback Aaron Rodgers has nothing but respect for Josh Allen ahead of their showdown with the Bills. / Barry Reeger-Imagn Images
Steelers quarterback Aaron Rodgers is dealing with a fractured wrist that he suffered in Week 11 against the Bengals, but he is hoping to return this Sunday when Pittsburgh hosts Josh Allen and the Bills.

Ahead of the matchup on Sunday, Rodgers spoke glowingly of Allen and his ability to impact the game. When asked about what Rodgers admired most about Allen, the answer was simple.

“I love the way he carries himself,” Allen said. “He’s arguably the best player in the league, and things have been trending up for him ever since his first year as a starter. Can’t wait to see him, tease him about all the damn commercials he’s in now,” Rodgers added.

It’s unclear if Rodgers will suit up this weekend, but Steelers coach Mike Tomlin is optimistic he will be ready to return. If not, it’ll be Mason Rudolph in the starting lineup for Pittsburgh once again.

But if Rodgers returns, football fans will be treated to a much anticipated quarterback matchup with plenty of playoff implications on Thanksgiving weekend.

Published
Mike McDaniel is a staff writer on the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated, where he has worked since January 2022. His work has been featured at InsideTheACC.com, SB Nation, FanSided and more. McDaniel hosts the Hokie Hangover Podcast, covering Virginia Tech athletics, as well as Basketball Conference: The ACC Football Podcast. Outside of work, he is a husband and father, and an avid golfer.

