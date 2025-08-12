SI

Aaron Rodgers Gets Treatment From Steelers Trainer After Being Stepped On at Practice

Steelers quarterback Aaron Rodgers was stepped on during practice.
Steelers quarterback Aaron Rodgers was stepped on during practice. / Barry Reeger-Imagn Images
The Steelers training staff put ice on Aaron Rodgers's right shin during Tuesday's practice. It appeared that the quarterback was stepped on during a drill, ESPN's Brooke Pryor reported. Pryor noted that there was a cut on Rodgers's right shin.

Rodgers was seen rubbing his right calf after stepping out a rep early from the drills.

Shortly after putting the ice pack on his shin, the training staff replaced the ice with a bandage wrap. The quarterback seems to be okay, according to Pryor, as he was seen stretching his calf while participating in individual QB drills.

We'll see what Rodgers or coach Mike Tomlin says after practice.

